Rising Latino voters could be force in Georgia Senate races

LILBURN, Ga. (AP) — With Georgia’s Hispanic population now topping 1 million, Latino political power is beginning to grow in the state. An upswell of liberal political organizing across the state has pushed into Hispanic communities. Republicans seek to counter that push by offering their party as a beacon of the freedom of prosperity that brought many to the United States. The drive for greater participation is intensifying with the state’s twin U.S. Senate runoffs, as both parties scramble to turn out as many voters as possible. Latino voters could be part of a coalition just big enough for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to beat Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.