One dead after garage fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- According to a release from the Medford Police Department, at 1:02 AM early Saturday, the Taylor County Sheriffs Office was dispatched to a house fire in the 1100 Block of S. Eighth Street in the City of Medford.

When officers arrived on scene they found the attached garage fully engulfed in flames and the house was filled with smoke.

The Medford Area Fire Department extinguished the flames.

After the fire was contained the Medford Area Fire Department found one deceased subject inside the residence.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted and is assisting the Medford Police Department with the investigation.

This is a developing story.