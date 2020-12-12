WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday afternoon was the grand opening for GiGi's Playhouse Wausau.

But, opening day has been in the works for the last three years, their original opening day was June but because of the coronavirus pandemic everything changed.

Erica Erdman, Founder and Board President for GiGi's Playhouse Wausau said, "we have three words to describe 2020, changes, challenges, and COVID."

Erica and Cassidy Lackey, Youth President for Gigi's Playhouse Wausau have personal connections to the playhouse. For Cassidy, she has a cousin with Down syndrome whereas Erica is a parent, but she wanted her son to be a part of something bigger than himself.

"I just know that he needed more he deserved more and it was a trip to the GiGi's Playhouse in Madison that I walk through there and I was able to really kind of for the first time as a parent to a special needs child let my guard down," said Erica. But she wanted something closer to home.

The playhouse is a space for families to bring their loved ones with Down syndrome, to play, hangout, and learn with others who also have an extra chromosome.

GiGi's plans to host programming beginning in January both in person and virtually. To learn more about the playhouse, click here.