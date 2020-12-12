France’s Christmas gift to care home residents: More freedom

PARIS (AP) — The French government is giving care home residents more freedom for the end of year holidays, allowing them out to spend time with their families and receive visits even if they are positive for COVID-19. The relaxed rules were announced Saturday. They will apply from Tuesday to Jan. 3. The deputy health minister in charge of elderly affairs said that injecting the spirit of Christmas into care homes is “essential” to maintain family ties and fight loneliness. Roughly one-third of France’s more than 57,500 virus deaths have occurred in care homes. Residents have been subjected to strict confinement measures, including being limited to their rooms, to curb infections.