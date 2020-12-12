Austria seizes weapons destined for Germany’s far right

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria say they have seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition that were intended to be sold to far-right extremists in Germany. Officials said Saturday that police raids in recent days led to the seizure of 70 automatic and semi-automatic firearms, more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition and explosives. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the main suspect is a 53-year-old Austrian. Nehammer said the police operations had uncovered “a network that shows links between the area of right-wing extremism and organized crime.” The firearms were allegedly bought with the proceeds from the sale of drugs.