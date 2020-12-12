Asia Today: Japan, S.Korea set new daily records, mull steps

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s daily coronavirus cases have exceeded 3,000 for the first time while the government delays stricter measures for fear of hurting the economy ahead of the holiday season. Experts say serious cases are on the rise around the country, putting burden on hospitals and affecting the daily medical treatment for other patients. They urged authorities to take measures such as suspending out-of-town trips and requesting stores to close early. Media surveys show support ratings for the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have dropped about 20 points from around 70% amid public discontent over his coronavirus handling. South Korea meanwhile set another record for its daily coronavirus tally with 1,030, as authorities struggle to suppress the viral spread.