Antetokounmpo gets scare in Bucks’ loss to Mavericks

Two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got a scare just four minutes into a 112-102 exhibition loss to the Dallas Mavericks when he got popped in the eye when he collided with Dorian Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith swooped in for a rebound and got inside position on Antetokounmpo. The two collided, with the Bucks’ big man dropping to the court. With play continuing, he scooted past the end line and sat with his head in his hands before the Bucks called timeout. The injury didn’t come close to slowing down Antetokounmpo, who returned and scored 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.