Annual holiday wreath-laying ceremony to honor our veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Every year members of the community honor our veterans with an annual holiday wreath-laying ceremony in Marathon County.

The ceremony took place again this year at the Marathon County Courthouse at the Battle of the Bulge memorial. The ceremony honors and remembers all veterans who lost their lives fighting for our country.

"We have to remember and never forget the sacrifice these men have made so that we can be who we are today, never forget that’s the reason we come out here every year and we do this because we want to remember the sacrifice people made," said Gilbert Holcomb a Veteran from Wausau.

The wreath-laying ceremony has been going on in Wausau for over a decade and organizers plan to continue with the tradition.