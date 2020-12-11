Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump lawsuit challenging election results
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed to hear a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump and his campaign challenging the result of Wisconsin's election on Nov. 3.
Trump and his campaign are asking the court to rescind certification of the election and throw out thousands of ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
The court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on Saturday, Dec. 12 at noon.
This is a developing story.