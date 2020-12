MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting another 3,850 or so confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state Department of Health Services reported 3,858 cases on Friday. The state has now seen 429,957 cases since the pandemic began in March. The disease was a factor in another 47 deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 3,991. About 50,260 cases were active in the state.