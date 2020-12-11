Wisconsin gets $60,000 to restore Capitol statues

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has received $60,000 in federal grants to pay for the restoration of two statues outside the state Capitol that were torn down and damaged by protesters this summer. Gov. Tony Evers announced the grants on Friday. The money will go toward restoring and reinstalling the statues of Col. Hans Christian Heg and “Forward.” Protesters in June broke off a leg and tore the head off the 9-foot-6-inch tall Heg statue. The 7-foot “Forward” statue was scratched and dented and one of its fingers was broken off. Evers established a committee to work on a proposal to erect a statue honoring Black leader and office holder Vel Phillips.