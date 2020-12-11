Visa, Mastercard won’t allow charges for services on Pornhub

NEW YORK (AP) — The credit card companies Visa and Mastercard says they will no longer allow its customers use the cards to charge for services on the pornographic website Pornhub. The website, which claimed 42 billion visits last year, has been accused of showing videos that depict rape, underage and nonconsensual sex — most prominently in an investigation published last weekend in The New York Times. Mastercard says it has terminated its relationship with Pornhub after its own investigation confirmed violations of standards. Visa says it is still investigating, but suspended use of the card on the site. Pornhub called the decisions ‘exceptionally disappointing.’