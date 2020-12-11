VIRUS TODAY: Health experts warn against holiday gatherings

Health officials are warning people not to gather with people outside their household over the upcoming holidays amid surging coronavirus infections. Rising numbers led Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday to end indoor dining indefinitely in New York City. As of Monday, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in one of the world’s great cuisine capitals. Deaths in the U.S. have climbed to almost 2,260 per day on average, about equal to the peak seen in mid-April.