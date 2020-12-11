Venezuelan official: Authorities thwart oil refinery attack

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan officials say they’ve thwarted an attack on a key refinery as the nation with vast oil reserves struggles to meet its domestic gasoline demands. Minister of Petroleum Tareck El Aissami said Friday that authorities arrested two Venezuelans and confiscated explosives. The alleged plot targeted the El Palito refinery on Venezuela’s northern Caribbean coast. Officials showed images on state TV of explosives and other material as proof. El Aissami says the two suspects confessed to taking orders from Colombian officials. Once-wealthy Venezuela holds the world’s largest oil reserves, but the state-run oil industry is in collapse.