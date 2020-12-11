Utah State players opt out of Colorado State game in protest

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah State has canceled its football game against Colorado State amid concerns voiced about religious discrimination during the search for a new football coach. Aggies players issued a statement to Stadium, saying they were opting out of Saturday’s game because of alleged comments made by University President Noelle Cockett about the religious and cultural background of interim coach Frank Maile. Cockett’s comments were reportedly made during a video call on Tuesday with athletic director John Hartwell and the Utah State University Leadership Council to discuss Maile’s candidacy for the permanent head coaching job.