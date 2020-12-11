Utah senator blocks national museums for Latinos, women

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lone senator from Utah has blocked the bipartisan approval of two new national museums to honor American Latinos and women. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah objected to the creation of the two proposed Smithsonian museums. He says the “last thing we need is to further divide an already divided nation.” Both museums have been in the making for decades and enjoy broad bipartisan support. Senate approval would have sent the legislation approving the Latino museum to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature. Other senators expressed disappointment but vowed to continue pushing the projects.