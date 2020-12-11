United Way of Portage Co. community campaign raises $3 million

(WAOW) — The United Way of Portage County had reason to celebrate on Wednesday, the 2020 Community Campaign was a success.

The campaign had a goal to raise $3.05 million, but the community surpassed that number. During a virtual "Victory Celebration," they learned that the community instead raised $3,104,592.

That is in addition to the $614,848 raised as a part of the Portage County COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“In this disconnected time we’re living in, thank you for continuing to share in this common goal - to help our community’s most vulnerable populations.” said Sue Wilcox, United Way of Portage County Executive Director. “Your kindness is unstoppable. You - are my superheroes.”

Exceeding the goal feels like no small feat to this year's Campaign Drive Chairs, as this campaign was like no other.

“The status of company campaigns - both large and small - were uncertain; the financial state of individual donors was unknown; and, for an annual campaign that typically receives over 200,000 dollars from in-person, special events, the goal in no way represented a conservative figure or one that could easily be achieved,” Drive Chair Jim Anderson said.

Even though the campaign largely looked different, some traditions remained. Including the "LIVE UNITED — GIVE UNITED" Sweepstakes, in which 10 lucky individual donors win prizes donated by local businesses. The grand prize is the choice between $25,000 or a new 2020 vehicle.