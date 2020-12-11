Returning to December this Weekend

The unusually warm weather pattern has now reached its end as we move into the weekend. Today will still be warmer than average, but seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

We had an absolutely wonderful Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the upper 40s. Both days were within 5 degrees from the high-temperature record in Wausau, with a few cities breaking their maximum records. Temperatures stayed warmer overnight with cloudy skies, not even dipping into the 20s, which is warmer than the average high for this time in December.

Today is going to feel much cooler, not only due to temperatures but also conditions. We are looking at a cloudy and breezy day both today and tomorrow. Temperatures will likely only warm to the mid-30s, and winds will be from the North East blowing 10-15 mph, making it feel much cooler.

Transitioning to tonight, it will remain cloudy and breezy, areas south of Stevens Point have a chance for around an inch of snowfall. Counties such as Adams, Juneau, Waushara, Waupaca, and Portage counties have a small chance to see some light snowfall, although totals will be meager. This storm's heaviest snow will be in far southern Wisconsin, with areas between Madison to Milwaukee receiving 2-4 inches of snowfall. Localized areas could see up to 6 inches, so if you are traveling south this weekend, be wary of slippery road conditions and slower traffic. Snow showers will likely continue into Saturday, south of our viewing area.

Saturday for the rest of Wisconsin will be cloudy and blustery. Highs will only reach the low 20s, and 13-18mph winds will likely bring the wind chill to the teens. Sunday will be less cloudy, however cooler. Temperatures should be right around 30 degrees in central Wisconsin. This is right around average for December weather, and seasonal temperatures will continue for the week.

The workweek looks typical for this time of year. High temperatures will be in the low 30s or upper 20s, and there will be a fair amount of clouds on most days. Early in the week and towards next weekend, there are small chances for snowfall across Wisconsin; however, timing and amounts are still uncertain.

Have a happy Friday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 11-December 2020

On this day in weather history:

1989 - Strong Santa Ana winds developed across southern California and parts of central California. Winds in Kern County of central California gusted to 100 mph near Grapevine. The high winds reduced visibilities to near zero in the desert areas, closing major interstate highways east of Ontario CA. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)

2008 - A rare snowstorm swept across parts of south Louisiana and Mississippi, blanketing the area with snow. Nearly 8 inches of snow fell over parts of Louisiana. These conditions caused schools and bridges to close and left thousands of residents without power (Associated Press). (NCDC