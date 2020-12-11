Rep. Tiffany supports Texas AG lawsuit against Wisconsin

(WQOW) - Republican Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District has formally supported a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general in the U.S. Supreme Court against Wisconsin, which alleges the state of election violations.

Rep. Tiffany is one of 106 House GOP members who signed off on an amicus brief in the lawsuit.



In a statement to a News 9 affiliate, News 18, Tiffany writes, “As I have said before, this is bigger than President Trump or Joe Biden. This lawsuit is about the integrity of our system. Every legal vote must be counted, credible complaints of fraud and irregularities must be investigated, and legitimate legal challenges must be heard and addressed by our independent judiciary.”



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also sued Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania alongside Wisconsin. The suit claims all four states enacted last-minute changes to election law due to the pandemic, and skewed the general election's results.

If Paxton were to win the suit, it would invalidate millions of votes, including ones that reelected Tiffany to his congressional seat in November.



Gov. Tony Evers expressed frustrations with the suit earlier this week, calling the situation "extremely sad."



"You think about all the issues that we're facing as a state, and then we have this happen, and we have to focus our energy because some person that's being federally investigated in Texas is trying to take away the votes of the people of Wisconsin," said Evers during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. "It's outrageous."



Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has also called the lawsuit politically driven and unlikely to succeed.