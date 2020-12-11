Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal weapons charge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he possessed a weapon despite being a convicted felon following a 2019 search of a private plane in the Miami area. The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, entered the plea Friday during a hearing held remotely before U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams. Williams set a Jan. 28 sentencing date. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, but it’s likely Carter would get less time. He’s free on $250,000 bail but had to surrender his passport.“Your honor, I plead guilty to the charge,” Carter told the judge.