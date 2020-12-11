Protesting Indian farmers ask top court to scrap new laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian farmers have filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of three new laws on agricultural reform which they say will drive down crop prices, as they continued their two-week blockade of highways connecting to the Indian capital. The Supreme Court is expected to take up the petition after seeking the government’s response. The petition was filed by the Indian Farmers’ Union, which argued that the laws were arbitrary because the government enacted them without proper consultations with stakeholders. Five round of talks between the government and farmers since November have failed to halt the blockade, with the protesters continuing to insist that the laws be repealed.