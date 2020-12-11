Police: Wauwatosa officer shoots, injures woman

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police say an officer has shot and injured a woman in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa following an altercation. Officers responded after a caller reported the woman was violently attacking another woman about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say the suspect was located and an altercation led an officer to shoot the woman. She was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on her condition. The shooting drew about 30 protesters to the area. Some were yelling at officers who were on the other side of police tape.