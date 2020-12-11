Police: Delaware officer shot, Pennsylvania fugitive killed

REHOBOTH, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Delaware police officer was wounded and an attempted murder suspect from Pennsylvania shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire at a motel in Delaware. The wounded officer is a member of the Milford Police Department who is assigned to a fugitive task force. He was reported in critical condition Friday. Authorities said task force members were trying to capture a man from Reading, Pennsylvania, who was wanted for attempted criminal homicide. Investigators said gunfire broke out at an Econo Lodge in Rehoboth Beach on Thursday evening when police contacted the suspect.