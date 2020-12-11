Pedestrian injured in Portage Co. crash, injuries unknown

LINWOOD, Wis. (WAOW) — The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at 5:42 am on Friday.

According to police investigation, a 59-year-old female was driving easy on CTH PP, a 19-year-old male was driving westbound.

Police say the westbound vehicle stopped in the lane of traffic, the 19-year-old exited the vehicle and walked into the eastbound lane of traffic where he was struck by the eastbound vehicle. According to the investigation, he was wearing all dark clothing and was not visible to the other driver.

He was transported by ambulance to Marshfield for treatment. Police do not know the extent of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.