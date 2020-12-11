Pandemic threatens India’s children with child labor rising

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is threatening the future of a generation of India’s children as thousands of families put their children to work to get by. With classrooms shuttered and parents losing their jobs, many children are working in farms, illegal factories, brick kilns and roadside stalls, reversing decades of progress to stop child labor. In rural India, a nationwide lockdown imposed in March pushed millions of people into poverty, encouraging trafficking of children from villages into cities for cheap labor. The pandemic is hampering enforcement of anti-child labor laws, with fewer workplace inspections and less vigorous pursuit of human traffickers.