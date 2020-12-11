Pakistan asks UN to probe fake pro-India NGOs, media

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister is calling on the U.N. and the European Union to investigate a 15-year disinformation campaign he says was meant to serve India’s interests and discredit Pakistan. He cited a recent report that uncovered how the disinformation campaign was used to influence the EU and the U.N. Human Rights Council. It also uncovered over 750 fake local media outlets used to spread disinformation. He blamed India for the campaign and asked the U.N. and the EU to look into the report’s findings. India and Pakistan have a history of bitter relations. The two nuclear armed rivals have also fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.