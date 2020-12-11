Only 10% of ICU beds available across state, DHS says

(WAOW) — In Wisconsin, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations appear to be on a downward slope, but Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (DHS) says that hospitals are still feeling strain related to the virus.

As of Friday, 19,020 Wisconsinites have been hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 145 from the day before.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,484 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 51 from the day prior.

Of those, 332, or 22% of those currently hospitalized, are in the ICU, up 6 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

In north central Wisconsin, 143 are currently hospitalized, 33 of which, or 23%, are in the ICU.

In a tweet, DHS reports only 10% of ICU beds are available across the state.

As of Friday at 11 am, the Alternate Care Facility is treating nine patients.

On Friday, the state also reports 3,858 new COVID-19 cases and 7,187 negative tests (35% positivity rate).

With the new report, the state now has a total of 429,957 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those, 375,627, or 87.4% are considered recovered.

The seven-day averages for cases and percent positive continue to decline. The seven-day average for cases is now 3,628 and the seven-day average for percent positive is 28.1%.

The state also reports 47 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 3,991 (0.9% of all positive cases).

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.