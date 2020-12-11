Obama reunion? Biden fills Cabinet with former WH leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is getting a lot of the old gang back together. Now well into the process of selecting Cabinet nominees and senior appointees, the Biden administration has a distinctly Obama-esque feel. The Biden transition team on Thursday says the president-elect is nominating former White House chief of staff Denis McDonough to serve as veterans affairs secretary and former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. Those selections follow Biden’s tapping of Obama’s agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack, to head the department once again. Obama’s Secretary of State John Kerry as well as Kerry’s deputy, Antony Blinken, are coming back, too.