North Korea accused of using virus to crack down on rights

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Eight mainly Western nations are accusing North Korea of using the pandemic “to crack down further on the human rights of its own people.” They point to reports of an uptick in executions related to the coronavirus and strict controls on movements in and around North Korea’s capital. Their statement was read virtually Friday after the U.N. Security Council privately discussed North Korea’s human rights situation. Germany had sought an open meeting but Russia and China objected. Seven council members — Germany, Belgium, Dominican Republic, Estonia, France, United Kingdom and United States — joined by Japan say in the statement that North Korea was putting nuclear power and military might over its people.