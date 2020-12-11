Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s medical safety commission has approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell said Friday that Mexico became the fourth country to do so, behind Britain, Canada and Bahrain. Mexico is set to receive 250,000 doses of the vaccine, enough for 125,000 people. López-Gatell has said that front-line health workers will get the shots first. Vaccinations are expected to begin as soon as next week. He said the approval “is of course a reason for hope,” though the initial rounds of shots are not nearly enough for Mexico’s health-care workforce.