McLit gives kids the chance to write letters to Santa

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Marathon County Literacy Council (McLit) is once again giving the children the opportunity to write a letter to Santa and get a personal response back.

You can drop off the letters at the McLit office, 515 N 3rd Street Wausau, WI 54403. Letters can also be left with distribution locations.

"The letters are becoming very popular because they're handwritten back from Santa or Mrs. Claus, or one of the elves," said Connie Heideman who is the executive director of McLit.

They ask that you send your letters to Santa by December 20 so that Santa and all his helpers have a chance to reply to the kids.