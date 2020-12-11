Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes hopes Wisconsin is carbon free by 2050

(WAOW)- Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes has big goals for Wisconsin when it comes to cleaner energy.

It starts with his climate change task force.

Climate change is a change in weather pattern that has been occurring for decades or longer.

"I want people to look at it like a platform that we can start making the changes necessary and make Wisconsin cleaner," Barnes said.

A lot of factors go into climate conditions, such as the use of fossil fuel and carbon.

One of the goals of the task force is for the state to be completely carbon free by 2050.

"Iowa and Minnesota are going all in on wind, where we get most of our energy from coal, and that is dangerous," he said.

Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) said they have already started seeing a huge reduction.

"We have been the most aggressive with carbon reduction, we had initially announced a plan to cut carbon production by 40 percent by 2030, we actually reached that last year," said Brendan Conway, a spokesperson for WPS.

WPS is also planning on investing two billion dollars for solar panels in the state.

When it comes to farming, an area farmer said the warm weather patterns are working out for him.

"It is good for crops, what may be hard for some may be beneficial for others," said James Jeudes, a dairy farmer in Ringle.

The climate change task force also talks about creating new jobs in clean energy to help with financial challenges brought by the pandemic.

WPS said we as a community can help save energy by doing simple things like using cold water when doing laundry or changing light bulbs to LED.