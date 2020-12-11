Lights of the Northwoods returns for fourth year

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)-- Lights of the Northwoods opened on Friday night in Rhinelander.

This is the fourth year of the display at Hodag Park.

While there were no indoor activities at the pavilion this year because of COVID-19, there were both driving and walking options for guests to take in the light display.

The display features over 200,000 lights and more than 64 individual light displays.

"Over ten thousand people came through the gates that first year that we ran the event and ever since then it's been growing bigger and bigger and people look forward to it every year," said Shawn Will who is the chairperson for Lights of the Northwoods.

The display is open Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. and opened December 18 through the 20th with the same hours.

The event is free, but donations are encouraged. Non-perishable food items will go to the Rhinelander, Tomahawk, and Elcho food pantries and monetary donations will be split between those pantries and the group that runs the light display.

The lights will stay up through January 1.