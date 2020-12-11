Hundreds of toys donated for Toys for Tots at Precision Glass & Door

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Toys For Tots campaign came to an end Thursday night.

Precision Glass & Door was full of toys Friday morning.

Members of the Portage County Rotary Club stopped by to pick up the donated items. However, there were more toys than room in their vehicles.

Precision vehicles were then filled to the brim. Owners Nicole and Don Turzinski were pleased with the result of the campaign.

"It went very well," said Nicole. "And we just want to thank our community for helping all the kids this year."

"I think we had actually a better turnout than last year here," added Don. "Which is phenomenal. I mean, it's great."

The hundreds of toys had taken up much of the Precision showroom floor.

"Our community is awesome," said Nicole.

Before long, five packed vehicles drove to the Noel Hanger to drop off the toys.

Joe DeBauche is a member of the Rotary Club and coordinator the the Portage County Toys for Tots campaign. He said they were thankful for Precision's role in the toy drive.

"All the way around Precision is definitely a key player in terms of the toys that we generate in the community," said DeBauche. "Despite the pandemic, people have really been generous this year. Again, just thankful for the community and they way they stepped up."

The Turzinskis didn't have an exact total number of toys delivered. They said it was likely several hundred.