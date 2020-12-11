Skip to Content

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of F-16 pilot

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to half-staff in honor of the Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot who died while on a training mission earlier this week.

The governor issued the directive, Executive Order #98, Friday, the same day Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones' name was released.

Jones died while on a training mission over Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The F-16 he was flying crashed.

"Capt. Jones was a decorated combat veteran, a selfless hero serving both at home and abroad, and a caring father, husband, and son," Evers said in a written statement. "Our hearts break for his wife and kids and his family, and Kathy and I join the people of our state in offering our condolences."

The order is effective from sunrise on Dec. 12 until sunset on Dec. 18.

