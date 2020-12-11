Gov. Evers announces Wisconsin Electoral College meeteing

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Gov. Tony Evers has announced when Wisconsin Electoral College members will meet.

Members will case their votes for President and Vice President of the United States on Monday, December 14, at 12 pm.

Gov. Evers signed the Certificate of Ascertainment on November 30, certifying certifying Wisconsin’s election results and the slate of electors for apparent President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

According to the press release from Gov. Evers, Monday’s meeting with electors will officially assign Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, consistent with the candidates who received a plurality of Wisconsin’s popular vote during the November 3 general election.

Attendance of the meeting is limited to electors and administrative staff due to COVID-19.WisconsinEye will stream the meeting.