Friday’s Scores

New
9:46 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 45, Sparta 35

Almond-Bancroft 61, Rosholt 42

Appleton North 73, Appleton West 45

Beaver Dam 68, Reedsburg Area 55

Benton 73, Highland 67

Big Foot 66, Jefferson 52

Blair-Taylor 88, Whitehall 51

Brookfield Central 56, Wauwatosa West 41

Brookfield East 87, Marquette University 72

Burlington 88, Union Grove 53

Catholic Memorial 60, Waukesha North 49

Chilton 70, New Holstein 54

Coleman 85, Suring 17

D.C. Everest 80, Stevens Point 79

Darlington 72, Boscobel 32

De Soto 52, Weston 31

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 71, Alma/Pepin 56

Edgar 77, Prentice 43

Edgewood 86, Baraboo 61

Fennimore 74, Riverdale 24

Flambeau 50, New Auburn 41

Fond du Lac 67, Appleton East 65

Janesville Craig 68, Turner 63

Kaukauna 72, Hortonville 66, 2OT

Kimberly 108, Oshkosh North 76

Lodi 67, New Glarus 56

Luck 66, Frederic 48

Markesan 75, Pardeeville 70

Marshall 55, Lakeside Lutheran 52

Medford Area 77, Tomahawk 33

Menominee Indian 66, Oconto Falls 50

Mineral Point 74, Iowa-Grant 36

Muskego 62, Waukesha South 60

Neenah 80, Oshkosh West 51

Newman Catholic 65, Abbotsford 47

Nicolet 46, Slinger 27

Oak Creek 70, Milwaukee Academy of Science 64

Oakfield 60, Dodgeland 51

Pacelli 68, Tri-County 5

Pewaukee 75, New Berlin Eisenhower 52

Plymouth 48, Berlin 30

Potosi 62, Belmont 37

Racine St. Catherine’s 58, Martin Luther 55

Rhinelander 71, Mosinee 57

Richland Center 71, River Valley 52

River Ridge 58, Shullsburg 47

Roncalli 62, Kiel 47

Saint Thomas More 54, Catholic Central 38

Sheboygan Falls 75, Brillion 72

Shiocton 76, Weyauwega-Fremont 37

Somerset 65, Prescott 44

Southern Door 71, Peshtigo 52

Two Rivers 63, Valders 60

University School of Milwaukee 75, Saint Francis 62

Waterford 61, Badger 54

Watertown 58, Portage 47

Waukesha West 72, Arrowhead 64

Wausaukee 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 35

Wauwatosa East 54, Germantown 52

West Allis Nathan Hale 91, Hamilton 83

West De Pere 81, Xavier 75

Westosha Central 78, Wilmot Union 46

Whitefish Bay 56, Grafton 36

Wisconsin Lutheran 65, West Allis Central 44

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 56, Northland Lutheran 44

Wonewoc-Center 57, Brookwood 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Augusta vs. Melrose-Mindoro, ppd.

Brown Deer vs. Shorewood, ppd.

Delavan-Darien vs. Elkhorn Area, ppd.

Green Bay East vs. Green Bay West, ppd.

Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Kenosha Tremper, ppd.

Luther vs. Cashton, ccd.

Madison Memorial vs. Madison La Follette, ccd.

North Fond du Lac vs. Campbellsport, ccd.

Racine Case vs. Kenosha Bradford, ppd.

Superior vs. Eau Claire Memorial, ccd.

Williams Bay vs. Deerfield, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 58, Fond du Lac 38

Badger 69, Waterford 52

Bonduel 66, Amherst 49

Brodhead 62, Belleville 44

Brookfield Central 64, Wauwatosa West 47

Cambria-Friesland 74, Montello 49

Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Hustisford 31

Clear Lake 49, Turtle Lake 30

Clintonville 47, Little Chute 36

Columbus 63, Poynette 59

Crandon 38, Three Lakes 35

De Soto 59, Weston 51

Durand 65, Spring Valley 17

Edgerton 56, Big Foot 23

Ellsworth 68, Amery 40

Flambeau 54, New Auburn 14

Fort Atkinson 42, Whitewater 40

Germantown 77, Wauwatosa East 43

Hartford Union 48, Cedarburg 44

Hilbert 51, Reedsville 45

Hortonville 63, Kaukauna 50

Howards Grove 61, Random Lake 34

Jefferson 52, Clinton 42

Kewaskum 58, Winneconne 42

Kickapoo 59, Seneca 18

Kimberly 77, Oshkosh North 24

La Farge 59, North Crawford 30

Lakeside Lutheran 50, Watertown Luther Prep 47

Laona-Wabeno 76, Florence 25

Loyal 51, Edgar 35

Manawa 58, Menominee Indian 29

Marshall 63, Waterloo 23

Menomonie 45, Stanley-Boyd 28

Milwaukee DSHA 86, Brookfield East 54

Mosinee 59, Rhinelander 34

Neillsville 67, Greenwood 24

New Berlin West 71, Greenfield 35

New Glarus 56, Cambridge 35

Northwestern 61, Ladysmith 45

Oconto Falls 63, Denmark 29

Pewaukee 56, New Berlin Eisenhower 54

Prescott 81, Saint Croix Central 32

Ripon 46, Campbellsport 44

Slinger 55, Nicolet 31

Somerset 65, Osceola 44

Stratford 65, Athens 44

Turner 41, East Troy 26

Waukesha West 73, Arrowhead 65

Waupun 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 54

Wauzeka-Steuben 81, Ithaca 38

West Bend West 68, Port Washington 21

Westfield Area 54, Wisconsin Dells 51

Wilmot Union 51, Westosha Central 37

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 58, Laconia 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

