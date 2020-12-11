French police hold small but bold protest near Eiffel Tower

PARIS (AP) — It was a small protest, but bold. About 50 police officers gathered with their vehicles Friday at a spot overlooking the Eiffel Tower and blared their sirens to protest President Emmanuel Macron saying it is “unbearable” that people of color are more likely to be stopped by law enforcement than white people. Two unions threatened to stop carrying out identity checks after Macron’s remarks a week ago in an interview with the online outlet Brut. One officer at the protest said, “We just want to say to the president and politicians that we are neither racist nor violent.” He added that such protests risk growing if they are ignored.