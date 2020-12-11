Florida school massacre case no closer to a trial date

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The 2018 Florida school massacre in which 17 people were killed and 17 others wounded is still not close to going to trial. Defense lawyers for 22-year-old Nikolas Cruz said at a hearing Friday there remain difficulties related to the coronavirus with getting mental health experts into the Broward County jail to interview him. The experts also don’t want to travel to Florida until the virus abates. Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. His lawyers have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.