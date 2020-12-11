F-16 pilot who died in crash identified

MADISON (WKOW/WAOW) -- The 115th Fighter Wing today identified Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the pilot who lost his life in an F-16 crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Dec. 8.

The 115th Fighter Wing wrote in a Facebook post:

Capt. Jones joined the Air National Guard in 2011 and graduated from F-16 basic qualification training in 2015. He is a decorated combat veteran, deploying as a part of a United States Pacific Command Theater Support Package to Japan in 2015 and to Korea in 2017. He deployed again in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel to Afghanistan in 2019. Capt. Jones has been awarded two Air Medal’s with combat “C” devices, which are awarded to individuals who have been personally exposed to hostile action or under significant risk of hostile action.

The Air National Guard confirmed the pilot's death Thursday after an extensive search of the crash area.

"Our primary concern and focus right now is for the family of the pilot," said Colonel Bart Van Roo in a Friday press conference.

The investigation into what caused an F-16 fighter jet to crash in Michigan's U.P. could take at least a year, Col. Bart Van Roo said in a Friday press conference.

"We are slowly and deliberately looking at all things until we determine that it is safe to fly again," Van Roo said.

However Van Roo said their currently is not time frame on when planes will return to the air.