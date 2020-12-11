Everest Metro Police investigating potential abduction

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) — The Everest Metro Police Department responded to a disturbance involving a male and female in a silver 4-door sedan on Thursday afternoon.

The disturbance occurred at the Stillwater Landing trailer park entrance in Weston at approximately 2:41 pm.

In a press release police describe the situation as the following:

It was reported a female exited and ran from the vehicle and was followed by a male from the vehicle. The male then assaulted the female, and she may have been forced back into the vehicle, against her will. Both individuals and the vehicle left the park in an unknown direction.

Police describe the female as:

Lighter complexion

Approximately 5'5" and 140 pounds

Long black hair

Wearing purple hooded sweatshirt and jeans

Police describe the male as:

Lighter complexion

Approximately 5'7" and 160-170 ounds

Black colored hair

Wearing black-colored baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Police say the vehicle is believed to be similar to a mid-2000 model year, silver colored Volkswagen Jetta 4-door sedan. There is moderate damage on the driver's side. Police say it has a dark colored roof-mounted rack and has black colored front wheels that don't match the silver colored rear wheels. The vehicle's lower trim-work on the driver's side and the rear lower bumper trim are missing.

This incident is under investigation. If you have any information regarding this investigation, the identity of subjects involved, or the whereabouts of the subjects and/or vehicle, please immediately contact the Everest Metro Police Department at (715) 359-4202.