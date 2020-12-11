CURBSIDE BINGO: Download bingo cards here

(WAOW) — Now, more than ever, it's incredibly important to support small businesses, and News 9 has a fun way to do so.

By playing bingo in any of the participating communities, you can help local restaurants stay open during these uncertain times.

And playing is simple: Bring your bingo card to a participating restaurant and earn a sticker with each curbside order (minimum $10 purchase).

Each bingo (horizontal, vertical or diagonal) on the card equates to an entry into a drawing for a $100 gift card of the winner’s choice from available participants (subject to availability).

Bingo cards must be submitted by January 11, 2021. They should be mailed to WAOW-TV, Attention Curbside BINGO (enter specific card number also), 1908 Grand Ave, Wausau, WI 54401

DOWNLOAD CARDS BELOW:

OTHER CONTEST RULES:

Must be 18 years of age or older to participate

One bingo card per person

ALTERNATE MEANS OF ENTRY: To enter the contest without making a purchase, print out bingo card from the website and write on the back the words “Alternate Entry Method” plus your Name, Phone Number and address. Mail to WAOW-TV, Attention Curbside BINGO (enter specific card number also), 1908 Grand Ave, Wausau, WI 54401. CONTACT INFORMATION IS REQUIRED.

PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES INCLUDE:

Wausau: Richard's Restaurant & Bar, Malarkey's Pub & Townies Grill, Bunkers at Tribute Golf Course, Sam's Pizza of Wausau, Becca's Cafe Bistro & Catering, Timekeeper Distillery, Thrive Foodery, Carmelo's Italian Restaurant, El Mezcal Wausau, Chatterbox Bar, Jalapenos Mexican Restaurante & Bar, Glass Nickel Pizza Co. (Wausau and Rib Mountain), Newch's Eatery, The Loading Zone, Wausau on Water (WOW Family Entertainment Center), Mountain View Bar & Grill Wausau, Homestead, Caio, Whiskey River Bar and Grill, Nueske's at Gulliver's Landing, Trails End Lodge, Rib Mountain Taphouse, Domino Bar, LT Club.

Weston, Mosinee, Schofield, Rothschild: Chang Garden, Vino Latte, Beccas Cafe Bistro and Catering, Basil, The Palms Supper Club, Dale's Weston Lanes, Trail Side Sports Bar & Grill, Papillions Pizza, Wiggly Field, Big Dan & Space's Kelly Club, Sconnis Alehouse & Eatery, Pizza Ranch, Eagle's Nest Family Restaurant, Log Cabin Restaurant, The Bar, Coral Lanes, Salty Bones, El Charro Authentic Mexican Restaurant, Pit Stop Bar & Grill, Casa Mezcal, Moonlight Landing, Clean Slate Coffee House, Pinewood Supper Club.