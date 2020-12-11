Choose your own adventure for this year’s Special Olympics Wis. Polar Plunge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Instead of the plunge into freezing lakes, supporters are asked to choose their own adventure this time around and plunge in a different way.

One option you can choose is the great outdoors, which includes sledding, tubing, or even snowshoeing at eight different locations throughout the badger state. If that's not for you and you prefer to stay home you can choose the 'chillin' at home' option and the rules for that are simple, stay safe, stay home, and get cold!

Tommy Jaime, Director of Communications for Special Olympics Wisconsin said, "you can dump ice water on your head you know fun things like that you can do a slip and slide something that just get you really cold and simulates the polar plunge so that way you would be able to do it all from the comfort of your own home."

He went on to say, "it’s also about making that connection with the community making sure that people in Wisconsin know hey Special Olympics Wisconsin still there still going strong the athletes are still as brave as ever."

Donations support the Special Olympics here in Wisconsin.

For more information and to register, click here.