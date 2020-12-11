Chilly weekend

Cooler weather has invaded our region and it will stick around right into next week. Of course we are also tracking a significant storm to the south. The low pressure center will track from Missouri Friday evening to near Detroit by Saturday afternoon. The bulk of the snow with it will stay just south and southeast of the News 9 area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through Saturday late afternoon from extreme southwest Wisconsin northeast up to Manitowoc and Sheboygan. Several inches of snow, gusty winds, and hazardous travel conditions can be expected there. Meanwhile perhaps a dusting or half-inch of snow could graze the far south and southeast part of the News 9 area through Saturday morning including areas from Mauston to Adams-Frienship, Wautoma, and southern Waupaca County.

Otherwise it will be mainly cloudy and breezy throughout the area with lows in the low to mid 20s and highs in the low 30s Saturday. Winds will be northeast at 10-17 mph Friday night and north at 12-22 mph Saturday. We should see more sunshine Sunday with lows around 20 and highs around 32. A cold front will slide through Sunday night and it could produce some flurries in the far northern part of the state.

The generally very quiet weather pattern will continue in our area next week. At this time it looks like there will be a mix of sun and clouds just about every day. Highs should be around 29 Monday, 31 Tuesday, 32 Wednesday, and mid 30s next Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 10s early in the week then moderate up to the low 20s.

So that is not very good news for snow lovers in the News 9 area. However there is some potential of it being more active from the weekend of December 19th and onward. Hopefully we will have a couple of snow accumulations develop just before Christmas.

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 11-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1988 - Arctic cold invaded the central and eastern U.S. Sault Ste Marie MI reported a record low of 14 degrees below zero, and International Falls MN was the cold spot in the nation with a low of 25 degrees below zero. Temperatures remained below zero all day over parts of eastern Upper Michigan and northern New England. (The National Weather Summary)

2008 - A rare snowstorm swept across parts of south Louisiana and Mississippi, blanketing the area with snow. Nearly 8 inches of snow fell over parts of Louisiana. These conditions caused schools and bridges to close and left thousands of residents without power (Associated Press). (NCDC)