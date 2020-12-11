$60,000 earmarked for Capitol statue restoration

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Wisconsin is receiving $60,000 from two federal grants to assist with restoration costs of statues damaged earlier this year.

The "Forward" and Col. Hans Christian Heg statues were damaged in June during unrest after an arrest of a protestor in Madison.

The grants are from the the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

In July, Gov. Evers encouraged the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board (SCERB) to consider diversifying the State Capitol statues to more accurately represent the leaders who have contributed to Wisconsin's history by honoring the late Vel Phillips with a statue on the Capitol grounds.

“This is great news and we appreciate the NEH and NEA for their support in restoring and preserving our state history,” said Gov. Evers “I look forward to not only getting Col. Heg and Forward back up on their feet at the Capitol, but also exploring new options to make the Capitol grounds a more accurate reflection of our state's diversity and history."

The restoration process for both statues began following approval of the SCERB in July. The statues are anticipated to be reinstalled in the summer of 2021.

A community advisory committee will be working on a proposal to SCERB to erect a monument on the Capitol grounds honoring the late Vel Phillips and expects to bring the proposal in early 2021.

Phillips was the first African American woman to graduate from UW-Madison Law School, to win a seat on Milwaukee’s City Council, and to become a judge in Wisconsin. She also made national history when she became the first statewide elected African American in the state of Wisconsin as secretary of state.