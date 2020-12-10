Wisconsinites sound off on the COVID-19 vaccine

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The COVID-19 vaccine has definitely been a contentious issue, with some for it and some against it.

How do residents of the Badger State feel about it?

"I think it's a really, really great thing to do," said LeAnne Bavers, a resident of Stevens Point.

Bavers said she's on board with the vaccine, and said it's the best way to protect yourself and others.

"I work in customer service, so I would love to be able to not have to worry about doing my job while also trying to stay safe," she said.

The same can be said for Stevens Point resident Greg King, whose work brings him close to the source of the issue.

"Hopefully it won't be too long, because I work in health care and so I'm thinking maybe within the next month or two would make me feel a lot better about going to work," he said.

There are some who aren't so sure about the vaccine.

"I don't think there's a whole lot of statistics on it, so I'm still sort of leery about it," said Jessica Hawes, another Stevens Point resident.

Hawes said she wants to wait to see the vaccine's success rate before she decides if she'll get it.

"I would like to see more facts on it before I feel comfortable getting the vaccine," she said.

For those who share Hawes' fears about the vaccine, King is encouraging others to do some research.

"I'd say do your homework and take a look at what vaccines have done throughout history," he said.

Officials like Governor Tony Evers have said it is unlikely that there will be a mandate for the vaccine. Bavers said it's the best way to get life back to normal.

"We haven't been able to isolate as best as we could have been, so the next step is to protect ourselves while going out into the community," she said.