Wisconsin reports 57 COVID deaths, not 57,000

(WAOW) — Anyone listening into a media briefing held by Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials may have overheard a concerning incorrect statement regarding deaths from coronavirus.

Wisconsin Department Health Services (DHS) Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm, while reporting today's COVID-19 data, said 57,000 additional individuals died from the virus.

That is an incorrect statement, according to Thursday's data from DHS, 57 additional individuals died.

Given this update, the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 3,944 (0.9% of positive cases).

The seven-day average for deaths has remained at 55 for the last three days.

The state also reports 4,034 new cases and 8,521 new negative tests (32% positivity rate), bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 426,099.

Of those, 369,821, or 86.8% are considered recovered.

Health officials continue to remain concerned over the lack of people being tested in the state — because, while cases are decreasing, the percent of people testing positive is remaining relatively stagnant.

"It's my hope that we're seeing fewer positive cases because fewer people cases because fewer people are getting infected with COVID-19," Palm said. "But, with our positivity rate as high as it is, we know we are not testing enough people to get an accurate picture of the virus in Wisconsin."

The seven-day average for newly reported cases is now 3,770 and the seven-day average for percent positive is 28.7%.

DHS also reported 160 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,535 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 21 from the day prior.

Of those, 326 are in the ICU, up 1 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Thursday at 11 am, the Alternate Care Facility is treating 11 patients.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.