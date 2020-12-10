When can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine? Experts weigh in

(WAOW) — Although COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. may start soon, health officials say the return to "normalcy" won't happen for a while.

So far, it has roughly been nine months of mask wearing and social distancing, and likely there will be several months more.

"We can probably look at 70 to 80 percent of our population has been vaccinated then we can be able to move back on some of those current restrictions we have," said Ray Przbelski, with Portage County Health and Human Services.

But, each vaccine requires two doses, extending the time it takes to be protected from COVID-19.

Pfizer second dose of the vaccine will take place three weeks after the first; Moderna's second dose of the vaccine comes after four weeks later.

"If you are looking at the time you start you are looking at six weeks to have a full effect of the vaccine," said Dr. Larry Gordon with Aspirus.

Health care workers will be first ones to receive vaccinations. It will take time for the majority of the population to receive vaccinations.

In the mean time, following COVID-19 guidelines — like masks and social distancing — is key to keeping your community safe.

"We have a lot to learn and ways to go, but I find it encouraging where we are today," said Judy Burrows with the Marathon County Health Department.

A lot is still unclear about the vaccine, which means vaccinated people might still be able to get infected and pass the virus on although it will be at a much lower rate.

Whether you choose to get vaccinated or not health officials say you should still get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms.