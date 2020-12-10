What’s my motivation? Stakes low for 2-win Big Ten teams

Ten of the 14 Big Ten football teams sit at two wins entering the final weekend of the regular season. The statistical anomaly begs the question of whether it’s difficult for those teams to stay motivated in a season that brought unique challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic. The possibility of achieving bowl eligibility is not the same carrot it usually is because there’s no minimum number of wins required to be selected. There will be three to five three-win teams after this week, and they’ll be at the front of the line for three bowl bids.