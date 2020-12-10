Wausau Fire Department takes part in Shop With a Hero event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Fire Department took part in a Shop With a Hero event.

Fire officials went toy shopping for 15 children in four different families at Fleet Farm in Wausau.

The families were nominated through the Wausau Firefighters Community Foundation.

"It's even more important for these kids to know Christmas can still be fun, can still be a time to celebrate, and a time to spend with your family and friends and to know that the community is out there doing the best they can to help each other," said Jeremy Kopp who is a Battalion Chief with the department.

The simple gesture of the firefighters taking time to shop with the kids means the world.

"The fact that they did take time out of their shift to come and bring the kids to shop just shows how much they do care about the community and the kids," said Kari Bronson whose grandchildren were at the event.

Members of the department will deliver the toys on Christmas on a firetruck.